After Alia Bhatt’s Viral Lipstick Video, Netizens Call Out Ranbir Kapoor For Being ‘Toxic’, ‘Red Flag’

Mumbai: Bollywood celebs and controversies go hand-in-hand. Recently, the actor who made it to the headlines was Ranbir Kapoor after his wife Alia Bhatt made a new revelation about their equation on social media. On Tuesday, Vogue India dropped a video of Alia. In the video, Alia revealed that she tries to keep her lipstick faded and minimal as her husband doesn’t like it.

While Alia seemingly thought she was sharing a cute detail about her relationship with Ranbir, many social media users did not think so. In the video, she said, “One thing my husband…when he wasn't my husband but when he was my boyfriend as well… he would be like ‘wipe that off, wipe that off’ because he loves the natural colour of my lips.”

Several fans swamped down the comment section and called Ranbir a “toxic” husband and a “red flag”. A user commented, “Wow ! I don’t think a lot of girls here would be ok if their girl friends husband asked her to wipe off her lipstick ! Would definitely consider that a red flag honey.”





Another user wrote, “I can't believe a top actress of her time rubs off her expensive lipstick because her "bf/husband" tells her to rub it off.”A user wrote,"Ranbir does sound like a toxic husband!” Another user commented, “Controlling husband, Ranbir.” The couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony and they announced their pregnancy in June 2022. On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha. The power couple are yet to disclose the face of their little angel.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."