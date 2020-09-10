After BMC demolition drive, Kangana Ranaut arrives at Pali Hill office, inspects property damage - Pics

New Delhi: A day after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished actress Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office citing 'illegal construction' as the reason, the 'Manikarnika' star arrived at her property to take stock of the situation and check on the damages done.

ANI tweeted visuals of Kangana at her Pali Hill office along with her Team members.Take a look:

Maharashtra: Actor Kangana Ranaut arrives at her office in Mumbai, where demolition work was carried out by BMC, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/cvOMuI8wXa — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court granted a stay on the demolition of Kangana Ranaut office, asking the BMC to file reply on actor's petition. Kangana approached the Bombay High Court on challenging the notice issued by the Mumbai civic body for 'illegal construction' at her bungalow and sought a stay on the demolition process.

The court sought to know from BMC how it entered the premises and directed it to file an affidavit in response to the plea.

Today, the Bombay High Court adjourned Kangana's office demolition matter till September 22, 2020. The BMC filed its reply meanwhile Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui has sought time to respond to the affidavit.

The demolition notice was issued by BMC on Tuesday under section 351 of the MMC Act and the civic body has given 24 hours to Kangana to respond to the notice. On Tuesday, Kangana took to her social media handles and shared the copy of the reply by her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui to the BMC notice on the demolition of her property in Mumbai.

Kangana got into trouble after her controversial Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (Pok) remark on Twitter against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's threat. She tweeted accusing Raut threatening the actress to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police.

The actress has been naming and shaming several big Bollywood celebrities for fanning nepotism and recently in the drug conspiracy related to Sushant Singh Rajput case.

On Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted Y category security to Kangana. Sources told Zee News that seven policemen will take care of Kangana's security. Officials of CRPF, Intelligence Bureau and Himachal Pradesh Police arrived at Kangana's Manali home on Tuesday to chalk out plans of the actress' security ahead of her visit to Mumbai on September 9.