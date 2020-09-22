हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dia Mirza

After Dia Mirza's name emerges in drugs scandal, actress slams 'false news'; says 'never consumed narcotics'

The NCB can summon actress Dia Mirza soon in the drugs conspiracy. 

After Dia Mirza&#039;s name emerges in drugs scandal, actress slams &#039;false news&#039;; says &#039;never consumed narcotics&#039;

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has opened a can of worms which once again throws a spotlight on the underbelly of drugs in the showbiz world. After Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, another shocking name to have emerged is that of actress-producer Dia Mirza. However, the actress has outrightly denied all of these allegations, calling it 'false news'.

According to sources, Dia's name was been revealed by drug peddlers Anuj Keshwani and Ankush during the NCB investigation. The actress's name is mentioned in FIR no. 16/20.

It has been learnt that Dia Mirza's manager used to arrange for drugs and gave it to the actress. In 2019, drugs were procured by her manager, who even met the peddlers once or twice. The NCB can summon actress Dia Mirza soon in the drugs conspiracy. 

Denying all of these allegations, Dia Mirza took to Twitter and slammed it. She wrote: 

Earlier, explosive WhatsApp chats dating October 2017 between Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma reveal the drug exchange running smoothly in Bollywood and how! This particular chat which has been accessed now is related to October 28, 2017, when there was a Halloween party at posh Mumbai club called Koko. 

Soon, Deepika Padukone, who is currently in Goa shooting for a project, might be summoned by the investigating agency. 

 

Dia Mirza Deepika Padukone drugs conspiracy Halloween party Sushant Singh Rajput Rhea Chakraborty sushant singh rajput death sushant singh rajput suicide
