After 'Filhall' with Akshay Kumar becomes a hit, #Filhall2 trends on Nupur Sanon's birthday

New Delhi: Actress Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon is creating all the right buzz owing to her work commitments. Earlier, we were the first one to inform details about the debut of the actress with Pooja Entertainment.

The young and talented Nupur Sanon shared a video of herself announcing she'd be shooting for something special on her birthday.

As the actress celebrates her birthday on December 15, Nupur would begin shooting the sequel of her chartbuster song 'Filhall' in Delhi, along with co-star Akshay Kumar.

Nupur Sanon featured in her first video music video 'Filhall' along with Akshay Kumar in November 2019, the video emerged as a chartbuster with 15 million views on YouTube in 24 hours. Sanon's 'Filhall' also became the fastest Indian video to reach 100, 200, 300, 400, 500 & 700 million views on YouTube.

After the success of the same, Nupur released a cover of the same which also became an instant hit.