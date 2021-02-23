After Kareena Kapoor reaches home post delivery, sister Karisma and Soha Ali Khan pay a visit!

New Delhi: Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan along with her husband Kunal Khemmu were seen visiting Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan abode. Saif and Kareena became parents to a baby boy on Sunday (February 21).

Happy father Saif released a press statement to confirm the news. "We have been blessed with a baby boy. Mom and baby are safe and healthy. Thank you to our well-wishers for their love and support,"read 'Hum Tum' actor statement.

Actress Kareena Kapoor along with her newborn baby was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai today (February 23). Photos of Saif and Taimur Ali Khan, taking the newborn baby home have flooded online. However, the face of the child could not be clicked.

The newborn is Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second child together. They are also parents to four years old, Taimur Ali Khan, who is an internet sensation and one of the most photographed kid in India.

Kareena and Saif have yet not revealed the name of the newborn. The couple is cautious this time as, after the birth of Taimur Ali Khan, they received unnecessary trolling and hate for the choice of the name they picked up for their child.

Talking to actress Neha Dhupia on her radio show 'What Women Want', about what she will name her second born, Kareena shared, "After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise."

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' along with actor Aamir Khan. The movie is a Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Hollywood movie 'Forrest Gump'.

Actor Saif Ali Khan will be seen in 'Bhoot Police', 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' and 'Adipurush'.