Sonam Kapoor

After Kareena, Sonam Kapoor misses her 'girlies', shares throwback pic from her wedding!

The happy bride Sonam can be seen sharing a good laugh with sister Rhea Kapoor and other BFFs. 

After Kareena, Sonam Kapoor misses her 'girlies', shares throwback pic from her wedding!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Sonam Kapoor has been quite active on social media like other celebs during the quarantine period, sharing her videos and pictures. A day after Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a throwback picture 'missing her girl gang', Sonam too is feeling the same. 

She posted a picture from her wedding posing with her 'girlies'. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Miss my girlies

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

After dating for a brief time, Sonam and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Sikh ceremony and the Anand Karaj ritual was held at her aunt's place in Bandra, Mumbai. 

Sonam and hubby Anand Ahuja upon their return from London some time back went into self-isolation and practised social distancing amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak. 

The government has called for an extension to the earlier 21-day lockdown in the country to curb the deadly COVID-19 virus from spreading any further. The lockdown will now remain in action till  May 3, 2020. 

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen on screen in "The Zoya Factor" directed by Abhishek Sharma. It was an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name.

 

