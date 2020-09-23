After Krishna And His Leela's success, Seerat Kapoor to debut in Bollywood this year

New Delhi: Seerat Kapoor’s filmography seems to be packed this year. The south actress is still being appreciated by her fans for her recent release 'Krishna And His Leela'. Everyone went gaga over her character 'Ruksaar'. With the lockdown opening up, Seerat Kapoor has been in talks with several filmmakers.

Seerat Kapoor is nearing the release date for her upcoming Telugu film 'Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma'. Apart from that, the actress is gearing up for her debut launch in Bollywood this year. She will be seen in a lead role and will be gracing the big screen, in a never seen before avatar. Seerat recently shared a picture of herself dubbing for her upcoming Bollywood film. The actress will soon share the details of the untitled film.

Seerat Kapoor made her debut as an actress in 2014 with 'Run Raja Run' in Tollywood. Post her grand debut in the industry, she has had an exceptional career with some blockbuster hits like 'Tiger' (2015), 'Columbus' (2015), 'Raju Gari Gadhi 2' (2017), 'Okka Kshanam' ( 2017), 'Touch Chesi Chudu' (2018) and 'Krishna And His Leela' (2020).