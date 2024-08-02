New Delhi: Amid the recently viral smoking video of actress Kriti Sanon celebrating her birthday in Greece, fans have rallied to defend the Bollywood star. Kriti's ardent supporters have come out in full force to show their unwavering support for the actress.

One dedicated fan took to Twitter to set the record straight by posting a real video countering the controversial clip. The tweet reads: "#MyGurl isn't two-faced She's pure-hearted Never smokes, never does PR against anyone, never makes someone feel low "

Despite the controversy, Kriti's fans have stood by the star in the testing times. Another person wrote: “Let her live her life and enjoy her vacation. What is the fuss here I don't know”

One user wrote, “Is it okay to click pics without permission???She isn't in some media promotion event, it's her private life.”

While one said, “It's privacy breach. It's not like she is endorsing it. It's her life let her do whatever she wants to do.”

In the viral pictures and video, Kriti was accompanied by her sister Nupur, singer Stebin Ben a couple of other pals and Kabir Bahia - Kriti's rumoured beau. Kabir, a UK-based businessman, also posted a photo from the same location on his Instagram stories.

However, neither Kriti nor Kabir have spoken about being in a relationship.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is set to make her debut as a producer with her production house, 'Blue Butterfly Films', in the upcoming movie 'Do Patti'.