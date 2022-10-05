After Raju Srivastava’s shocking demise, Laughter Challenge comedian Parag Kansara dies; Sunil Pal mourns his death

New Delhi: Parag Kansara, a comedian and participant in "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge," passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday morning. Sunil Pal, a friend and fellow comic, posted this awful news on his social media accounts.

As Sunil Pal said in the video, "Another stunning revelation has emerged from the world of humour. Our fellow contestant in the Laughter Challenge, Kansara Ji, is no longer with us."

He continued and further said,"We used to laugh a lot with Kansara. Parag Bhaiya is no more in this world. A few days ago, Deepesh Bhan and Raju bhai both passed away. One comedian after another is leaving us."

The celebrity papparazi account, the Viral bhayani also shared this information on its official page.

This is another shock to the world of comedy, as just recently, the popular comedian Raju Srivastava died. He had suffered a cardiac arrest while working out in the gym and had been hospitalised at AIIMS for over a month.