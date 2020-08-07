After Rhea Chakraborty appears before ED, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti says 'Har Har Mahadev' in a cryptic tweet

New Delhi: After a lot of high-voltage drama, actress Rhea Chakraborty on Friday morning reached the Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her brother Showik Chakraborty. Soon after the news spread like wildfire, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who is avid social media user shared a cryptic tweet.

She wrote: 'Har Har Mahadev'.

Sushant was an ardent Lord Shiva devotee.

The actor was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. With the case now been given to CBI, fans and family are hopeful that justice will be served.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt from sources that ED will now quiz Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, who is in Hyderabad on Saturday (August 8, 2020). He has been asked to come down to Mumbai for questioning.

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a money laundering case against Rhea under Personal Money Laundering Act (PMLA) involving the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team of the financial probe agency reached the residence of Chartered Accountant Sandeep Sridhar and quizzed him a few days back.

Rhea's associate Samuel Miranda and her CA Ritesh Shah were also probed in relation to the death of the actor. The case was registered by the ED against Rhea and her family members. It was over Rs 15 crore amount which was allegedly spent by Rhea.

The sum was withdrawn from Sushant's account, reportedly. It was after Sushant's father KK Singh had filed an FIR against Rhea in Patna that ED came into action. The ED has named Rhea and her family members in the case on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR.