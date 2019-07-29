After #RIPactorVIJAY creates panic on Twitter, fans trend #LongLiveVijay

New Delhi: Popular south actor Vijay, known as Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a massive fan army on social media. However, Twitter woke up to a bitter shock of #RIPactorVIJAY trending high on the micro-blogging site.

This created a panic in the virtual world and soon it turned out to be a haters' way of targeting the actor. Several tweets flooded the internet but the reason behind this hashtag is still not known. Check out some of the tweets which left the fans confused.

#RIPactorVIJAY who is trending this... Stop this hastag... — suriya fans club (@RamKuma64839565) July 29, 2019

#RIPactorVIJAY #ஆகஸ்ட்8_பாடைகட்டு

U can praise any 1 to core, bt never ever degrade others to show ur shit. I'm a huge fan of @actorvijay Bt feeling ashamed nw bcz of my dear fellow Vijay fans. Also, a gentleman #Ajith 's fans shouldn't encourage this. Dirtiest fans in the world pic.twitter.com/59ZgbVbKdd — Nirmal Shankar (@NirmalShankar96) July 29, 2019

Can anyone explain me why this is trending?#RIPactorVIJAY — Sam (@Sam_Milano) July 28, 2019

Soon, Vijay's solid fan army shot back at haters and #LongLiveVijay became one of the top trends on Twitter. Check out the tweets:

Disgusting to see some idiots trending a negative hashtag!History has proven that it only makes a person stronger.Better luck next time morons!

#LongLiveVIJAY #IgnoreNegativity pic.twitter.com/tSdFR9t56T — Sibi Sathyaraj (@Sibi_Sathyaraj) July 29, 2019

Being you is not easy Thalaivaa,May you live long and spread the happiness and positivity that you always happen to carry#LongLiveVIJAY pic.twitter.com/uf1cQBReb5 — Varsha SriRaman (@varsha_sriraman) July 29, 2019

One of India's bravest heroes Major Mukund Varadarajan lost his life fighting militants in 2014.This is his three-year-old daughter Arsheya who's a huge Vijay fan.She was sad about her father's demise.Vijay spent 45 minutes with her and brought happiness to her.#LongLiveVIJAY pic.twitter.com/GNhYTP4zdk — George Vijay (@VijayIsMyLife) July 29, 2019

#LongLiveVIJAY

This Man Handled More Negativity So Yesterday Incident Never Affect Him ! Keep on Trending This Tag ! Tag -#LongLiveVijay pic.twitter.com/3eNQoREfQO — BIGILU (@tGemm2IFNTSQ44r) July 29, 2019

Actor-singer Vijay is one of the highest-paid stars in Tamil cinema. He made his debut in 1984 movie 'Vetri' as a child artist in father SA Chandrasekhar's directorial venture.

Ever since he has been making waves with his style of acting and dance movies. His last few films were a big hit at the Box Office. Tamil entertainers such as 'Bairavaa', 'Mersal' and 'Sarkar' were widely appreciated by fans across the globe.

Next, he will be seen in 'Bigil' which happens to be a sports drama by filmmaker Atlee. It is produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment.

The film will hit the screens in October 2019.