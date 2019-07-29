close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thalapathy Vijay

After #RIPactorVIJAY creates panic on Twitter, fans trend #LongLiveVijay

Soon, Vijay's solid fan army shot back at haters and #LongLiveVijay became one of the top trends on Twitter. 

After #RIPactorVIJAY creates panic on Twitter, fans trend #LongLiveVijay
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Popular south actor Vijay, known as Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a massive fan army on social media. However, Twitter woke up to a bitter shock of #RIPactorVIJAY trending high on the micro-blogging site.

This created a panic in the virtual world and soon it turned out to be a haters' way of targeting the actor. Several tweets flooded the internet but the reason behind this hashtag is still not known. Check out some of the tweets which left the fans confused.

Soon, Vijay's solid fan army shot back at haters and #LongLiveVijay became one of the top trends on Twitter. Check out the tweets:

Actor-singer Vijay is one of the highest-paid stars in Tamil cinema. He made his debut in 1984 movie 'Vetri' as a child artist in father SA Chandrasekhar's directorial venture.

Ever since he has been making waves with his style of acting and dance movies. His last few films were a big hit at the Box Office. Tamil entertainers such as 'Bairavaa', 'Mersal' and 'Sarkar' were widely appreciated by fans across the globe.

Next, he will be seen in 'Bigil' which happens to be a sports drama by filmmaker Atlee. It is produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner AGS Entertainment.

The film will hit the screens in October 2019.

 

 

Tags:
Thalapathy VijayVijayActor Vijay#RIPactorVIJAY#LongLiveVijay
Next
Story

Suhana Khan's latest pic from Maldives vacay is breaking the internet!

Must Watch

PT4M42S

5W1H: CBI ready to investigate after Unnao rape survivor's accident