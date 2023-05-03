After Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Loses Cool At Airport; Stops Fan From Clicking Selfie - Watch

New Delhi: After a recent video of Salman Khan not being comfortable with a fan trying to shake hands with him at the airport, a new clipping of otherwise cool and composed Shah Rukh Khan has left his fans shocked. The viral video shows SRK coming out of the Mumbai airport while a man tries to capture the moment from his mobile phone placed right in front of the superstar's face.

SRK can be seen walking in straight-faced and brushed aside the fan's mobile phone. Well, this comes as a shocker to many as Shah Rukh has always been warm towards his die-hard fans trying to get a glimpse of him. The viral clipping of the star losing his cool this time has been shared widely on social media. Take a look here:

Shah Rukh can be seen taking an exit from the airport along with his manager Pooja Dadlani amid a pool of security. The Pathaan star donned a black T-shirt, a leather jacket in same colour and pants. He had his sneakers on and was seen wearing dark sunglasses.

He did blew a kiss to the paps before leaving but seemed upset about the fan trying to click his picture this time.

On the work front, SRK was in Kashmir for the shooting of his upcoming Rajkumar Hirani film titled Dunkico-starring Taapsee Pannu. Many pictures from the sets flooded on social media. He will also be seen in Atlee's action thriller 'Jawan' alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.

Shah Rukh will make a cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 backed by YRF.