After Sanjay Raut's scathing allegations, Sushant Singh Rajput's family releases a 9-page letter

New Delhi: A day after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut made unsavoury remarks about the father of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his family has released a strongly written 9-page letter describing their journey from leaving the native village to shifting to a city for providing a better life to kids.

In the letter which is originally written in Hindi, how Sushant's family including his mother-father and four sisters were raised, taught to believe in themselves, achieve their dreams come what may and never give up on hard work has been mentioned.

The letter also states how after his mother's sudden death, Sushant was hit the most, so the family sat together and decided they will never say that 'maa chali gae (mom is gone)' rather he would make her proud one day. And him turning to acting as a profession was decided on that very moment.

The young star lived his dream for 8-10 long years but what happened next (referring to his death) should never happen with anybody, the letter states.

Without naming anyone, the family has in the letter hinted at how Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was made into a farce and investigation all botched up initially.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) again in the money laundering case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. However, she failed to answer questions asked by the team on her finances, reportedly.

Rhea, her father Indrajit Chakraborty and her brother Showik were quizzed by the ED on Monday for over nine hours. The ED also questioned Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Rhea's ex-manager Shruti Modi and her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.