After Swara Bhasker Marries Political Activist Fahad Ahmad, her old Tweet Calling him 'Bhai' Goes Viral

New Delhi: Actress Swara Bhasker surprised her fans with the announcement of her wedding to political activist Fahad Ahmad. The couple got their marriage registered on February 16, 2023, and even posed for paps. Fahad is the state president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of Samajwadi Party Maharastra. The duo celebrated their special day with family and close celeb friends over lunch.

However, amid the wedding bells making the most noise, Swara's old tweet addressing Fahad as ‘bhai’, ‘miyan’ and ‘dost’ has resurfaced online and many are commenting on it. Swara had posted on his birthday this year. It read, "Happy birthday Fahad Miyan! May brother's confidence remain intact :) @FahadZirarAhmad Be happy, be settled.. You are getting old, get married now! Have a great birthday & a fantastic year friend!"

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

Reportedly, Swara, who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019 was seen in many rallies and it was during one such protest rally she met Fahad Ahmad, a student leader. In the video shared by Swara about their love story, she revealed how the duo met and clicked their first selfie together. Fahad did his bachelor's from Aligarh Muslim University.

जन्मदिन मुबारक फ़हाद मियाँ! भाई का कॉन्फ़िडेंस बरकरार रहे @FahadZirarAhmad

खुश रहो, आबाद रहो.. उम्र हो रही है अब शादी कर लो!

Have a great birthday & a fantastic year dost! pic.twitter.com/3Rzak1MuQB — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 2, 2023

The couple submitted their documents to the court on January 6, this year and got their wedding registered under the Special Marriage Act on February 16, 2023.

Swara and Fahad will reportedly host a gala wedding ceremony in March.