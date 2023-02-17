topStoriesenglish2574189
After Swara Bhasker Marries Political Activist Fahad Ahmad, her old Tweet Calling him 'Bhai' Goes Viral

Swara Bhasker Wedding News: The couple hosted an engagement bash in Mumbai on February 16 which saw Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, and designer Sandeep Khosla in attendance.

New Delhi: Actress Swara Bhasker surprised her fans with the announcement of her wedding to political activist Fahad Ahmad. The couple got their marriage registered on February 16, 2023, and even posed for paps. Fahad is the state president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a youth wing of Samajwadi Party Maharastra. The duo celebrated their special day with family and close celeb friends over lunch. 

However, amid the wedding bells making the most noise, Swara's old tweet addressing Fahad as ‘bhai’, ‘miyan’ and ‘dost’ has resurfaced online and many are commenting on it. Swara had posted on his birthday this year. It read, "Happy birthday Fahad Miyan! May brother's confidence remain intact :) @FahadZirarAhmad Be happy, be settled.. You are getting old, get married now! Have a great birthday & a fantastic year friend!"

Reportedly,  Swara, who protested against the Citizenship Amendment Act of 2019 was seen in many rallies and it was during one such protest rally she met Fahad Ahmad, a student leader. In the video shared by Swara about their love story, she revealed how the duo met and clicked their first selfie together. Fahad did his bachelor's from Aligarh Muslim University.

The couple submitted their documents to the court on January 6, this year and got their wedding registered under the Special Marriage Act on February 16, 2023.

Swara and Fahad will reportedly host a gala wedding ceremony in March. 

 

