हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Katrina Kaif

After workout at home, Katrina Kaif tries her hand at guitar amid coronavirus lockdown

Katrina Kaif is learning to play a guitar and she shared a video of her trying to ace the chords and singing along with it. 

After workout at home, Katrina Kaif tries her hand at guitar amid coronavirus lockdown
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@katrinakaif

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif is making the most of the break due to coronavirus break by learning new things. After she worked out with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala at home, Katrina is now learning to play a guitar. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video of her trying to ace the chords on the guitar and singing along with it. She tagged captioned the video as “work in progress and posted it without sound.

"Work in progress, sound coming soon in a few days, hopefully, can’t let down Ankur Tewari #staysafe," she wrote in the caption. Katrina is seen dressed comfortably in a white tee and matching shorts as she plays the tunes.

Watch the video here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Work in progress  sound coming soon in a few days  hopefully can’t let down @ankurtewari #staysafe

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Katrina, can’t wait!

As gyms are shut due to coronavirus pandemic, Katrina, a fitness enthusiast, guided her fans to workout indoors. Here’s the video with a step-by-step guide.

In a separate Instagram post, she urged everyone to take all the preventive measures to combat the spread of the virus.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 166 in India. Three persons have died due to the infection in the country. Several states have already ordered the closure of all places of public gatherings including schools, colleges, clubs, swimming pools and malls.

Tags:
Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif Instagramkatrina kaif guitar videocoronavirus lockdown
Next
Story

Entertainment News: This adorable 'K' pic of Kareena Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu is unmissable!

Must Watch

PT4M41S

Corona Fighters: Dabbawalas in Mumbai suspended their services