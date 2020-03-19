After workout at home, Katrina Kaif tries her hand at guitar amid coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi: Actress Katrina Kaif is making the most of the break due to coronavirus break by learning new things. After she worked out with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala at home, Katrina is now learning to play a guitar. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a video of her trying to ace the chords on the guitar and singing along with it. She tagged captioned the video as “work in progress and posted it without sound.

"Work in progress, sound coming soon in a few days, hopefully, can’t let down Ankur Tewari #staysafe," she wrote in the caption. Katrina is seen dressed comfortably in a white tee and matching shorts as she plays the tunes.

Watch the video here.

Katrina, can’t wait!

As gyms are shut due to coronavirus pandemic, Katrina, a fitness enthusiast, guided her fans to workout indoors. Here’s the video with a step-by-step guide.

In a separate Instagram post, she urged everyone to take all the preventive measures to combat the spread of the virus.

The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 166 in India. Three persons have died due to the infection in the country. Several states have already ordered the closure of all places of public gatherings including schools, colleges, clubs, swimming pools and malls.