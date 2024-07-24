Advertisement
Agastya Nanda And Suhana Khan Spotted Together Amid Dating Rumours, Abhishek Bachchan Drives Them Home; Netizens Call Her 'Bachchan Family Ki Bahu'

As Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda get spotted in the city along with Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Nanda; netizens call her the Bachchan Bahu.

Mumbai: The Archies couple Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan made heads turn with their latest appearance in the town and once again started the relationship rumours. Suhana and Agastya have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a long time and they are keeping it under wraps reportedly. Suhana and Agastya made their Bollywood debut in The Archies and their chemistry created fireworks. The film received a mixed response while many hailed the acting skills of Suhana Khan.

Check out the pictures Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda sparking their dating rumours all over again as they make the latest appearance 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Suhana and Agastya were seen sitting in the car along with Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Nanda. Suhana had been close to the Bachchan family since childhood and their bond has only grown over the years. As the rumoured couple get spotted together, the netizens have drastic reactions and they are declaring Suhana Khan, Bachchan parivaar ki bahu.

On the professional front, Suhana and Agastya are all set to make a debut on the huge screen with ten respective films after receiving all the love on OTT.

