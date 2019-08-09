AICWA demands 'complete ban' on Pakistani artistes

New Delhi: In the wake of Pakistan`s decision of banning Indian films from its cinema, The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a complete ban on Pakistani artists, diplomats and bilateral relations with Pakistan and its people.

"AICWA urges all the film industry, film fraternity to put a complete stop to any association with Pakistani artistes, musicians and diplomats. AICWA is demanding a strict `say no to Pakistan` for trade and bilateral relations. Entire film industry and cine workers have refused to work till there is no complete ban of Pakistani makers, Artists & Trade partners," the letter read.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan announced the banning of Indian films from its cinemas across the nation. Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting, claimed this action was in retaliation to India`s abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, and allowed it to have a separate Constitution, a state flag and autonomy over the internal administration.

Apart from demanding complete ban on Pakistani artistes, AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta praised Modi for his "bold decision" of scrapping Article 370.

"AICWA learns that after scrapping Article 370 and 35 A Pakistan have become vulnerable in feeding their prepetrators who were directly involved in provoking Kashmiris to create a non cooperative movement against the Indian government."AICWA President Suresh Shyamlal Gupta praised Honourable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their bold decision and wish them luck on behalf of entire film industry and 1.3 billions Indians," the letter added.