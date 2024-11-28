Advertisement
AISHWARYA RAI

Aishwarya Rai Appears At An Event Without Bachchan Surname Displayed On Her Name, Netizens Wonder If She Is Divorced Already

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s recent event appearance, where her name was displayed without the “Bachchan” surname, has sparked divorce rumours once again.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 11:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Aishwarya Rai Appears At An Event Without Bachchan Surname Displayed On Her Name, Netizens Wonder If She Is Divorced Already Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made a stunning appearance at an event in Dubai. The former Miss World left her fans enthralled with her gorgeous look. But what grabbed attention was the Bachchan surname missing from her name at the event. This has sparked curiosity among fans and netizens due to the absence of the “Bachchan” surname displayed with her name. The incident, captured in photographs and videos circulating online, has led to speculation about her relationship status with Abhishek Bachchan.

Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce rumours have been making the rounds for quite a while now, despite Amitabh Bachchan's long reaction to the ongoing rumours and Abhishek's clarification that he is still married, netizens aren't convinced about all being well between the couple. And now this latest incident of Bachchan's surname going missing from her name makes netizens wonder if they have parted ways already.

While Aishwarya has not publicly addressed the omission or commented on her personal life, this detail has fueled rumours of a potential rift or even divorce. The Bachchans are known to maintain privacy regarding personal matters, and it remains to be seen if either Aishwarya or Abhishek will comment on this. For now, fans are left guessing as the internet buzzes with theories.

Aishwarya's silence over Abhishek's latest release, I Want To Talk, only adds more fuel to the fire.
 

