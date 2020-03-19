Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya remember her father Krishnaraj Rai on death anniversary

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya remembered her father Krishnaraj Rai on his third death anniversary on Wednesday. Sharing pictures of herself with Abhishek, Aaradhya, mother Vrinda Rai and brother Aditya standing infront of a huge framed photo of Krishnaraj Rai, Aishwarya wrote, "Love you our Daddy-Ajja, forever and beyond. Our guardian angel always."

Take a look at Aishwarya’s posts here:

Krishnaraj Rai died in March 2017. His last rites were performed in Mumbai. The Bachchans were by Aishwarya and her family’s side during the period. Many members of the film fraternity also paid their last respects to Krishnaraj Rai.

On several occasions, Aishwarya posts pictures of herself and Aaradhya with Krishnaraj Rai’s photo. On his birth anniversary, she attends an event which provides free cleft lip and palate surgery to children.

On the work front, Aishwarya, last seen in 2018’s ‘Fanney Khan’, is currently in talks with Mani Ratnam for a film titled ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. She also has Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gulab Jamun’ with Abhishek. Meanwhile, Abhishek is currently busy with ‘Bob Biswas’.

Aishwarya and Abhishek married in 2007 and Aaradhya was born to them in 2011.