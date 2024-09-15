Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793421https://zeenews.india.com/people/aishwarya-rai-bachchan-and-daughter-aaradhya-arrive-in-style-for-siima-awards-in-dubai-watch-2793421.html
NewsLifestylePeople
AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Arrive In Style For SIIMA Awards In Dubai - WATCH

The 12th Edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards will take place till September 15.

|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 08:51 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Daughter Aaradhya Arrive In Style For SIIMA Awards In Dubai - WATCH (Image: @manav.manglani/ Instagram)

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya on Saturday reached Dubai to attend the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2024. Several visuals from Dubai surfaced online in which the mother-daughter jodi can be seen receiving a warm welcome.

Earlier, on Friday, actor Mrunal Thakur was also spotted arriving in Dubai. SIIMA awards are currently underway.

Many stars including Rana Daggubati and Pranita Subhash have already reached the venue, marking stylish presence on the red carpet.

Have a look at the pictures of the celebrities who attended the SIIMA Awards so far

Wearing a blue gown, Pranitha stole the attention of the paps with her ethereal look.

Rana arrived at the venue donning a teal blue blazer. Simran Choudhary attended the event in a stunning black saree.

The 12th Edition of the South Indian International Movie Awards will take place till September 15.

Telugu film Dasara, Tamil film Jailer, Kannada film Kaatera and the Malayalam film 2018 bagged the most nominations. Srikanth Odela's Dasara, starring Nani and Keerthy Suresh bagged 11 nominations, with Souryuv's Nani, Mrunal Thakur's Hi Nanna following closely with 10. Now it is to be seen who will take the trophies home. 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Himachal CM Sukhu’s Changing Stance on Illegal Mosques!
DNA Video
DNA: Assam CM Himanta’s Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal “Miya” Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal’s Bail- What Are the 5 Conditions He Must Follow?
DNA Video
DNA: 10 accused of Delhi riots acquitted by court
DNA Video
DNA: Will Muslim QR Code Win Over the Waqf Amendment Bill?
DNA Video
DNA: Radical Groups Target Hindu Festivals: A Conspiracy to Bleed India!
DNA Video
DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal