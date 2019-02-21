Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks as gorgeous as a new bride in radiating red Manish Malhotra creation—See pics

New Delhi: Hailed as the most beautiful woman in the world, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks nothing less than a gorgeous new bride in her latest pictures. The former Miss World is currently in Doha to attend the Qatar Show 2019 and she posted some pictures on Instagram looking worth a million bucks.

The stunning beauty radiated in a bright red Manish Malhotra creation. The ace fashion designer also posted her pictures, which flooded the internet and went viral. Check it out here:

The pictures will leave you gasping for breath and why not, after all, Aishwarya's beauty has always been the talk of the town. The light-eyed stunner rocked her Indian attire and the rich red colour complemented her look.

On the work front, she was last seen in 'Fanney Khan' and turned into a rockstar for this entertainer. The movie also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. Divya Dutta and Pihu Sand played key roles.

Reports are rife that she has been signed by Mani Ratnam for his next big venture and 'Raavan' actor Vikram might play one of the leads. It is said to be an ambitious venture of the filmmaker, a historical drama on the lines of 'Baahubali' franchise.

The buzz is strong that Amitabh Bachchan might also be seen in the venture.