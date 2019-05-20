Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slays in a dramatic white gown at Cannes red carpet—See pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is totally owning her red carpet appearances at Cannes 2019. The stunner turned heads with her dramatic charm on Day 2 of her red carpet walk in an ivory Ashi Studio gown.

Her stylist Aastha Sharma shared Aishwarya's breathtaking pictures on Instagram.

Check it out here:

Also, check the video posted by the actress herself:

A day before, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan landed at Cannes with daughter Aaradhya by her side. She made her first stunning presence at the red carpet in a golden metallic mermaid-like gown. The kaleidoscopic chrome gown was by Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji.

She attended the festival premiere of 'A Hidden Life'.

Cannes Film Festival is an annual movie festival held in France, which previews new films, including documentaries from all around the world. This is the 72nd Cannes festival which began from May 14 and will last till 25th of this month.

Many desi beauties made their presence felt this year. Global star Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Diana Penty, Huma Qureshi and telly beauty Hina Khan rocked the Cannes red carpet so far.

Sonam Kapoor is also slaying with her amazing looks at the Cannes this year.