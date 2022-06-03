New Delhi: Former beauty queen and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently attended a doctors conference in Mumbai. She remained the highlight of the event and looked ravishing in a white full-sleeves dress with bold red lipstick and hair open with a middle parting.

However, Aishwarya's current look didn't go down too well with trolls, who roasted her on social media and demanded a change of her stylist.

AISHWARYA RAI TROLLED FOR HER DRESS

Well, Aishwarya looked stunning in her white floor-length full-sleeves attire with red lipstick dominating her entire avatar. She greeted the people and posed for shutterbugs. Popular celeb pap Viral Bhayani posted the video on Instagram which attracted a lot of comments. Fans appreciated her beauty and grace while haters commented on her 'bad dressing sense'. Take a look at what netizens wrote:

AISHWARYA AT CANNES 2022

Aishwarya recently marked her 21st appearance at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival, where she is a regular fixture at the red carpet. Haters didn't even spare her Cannes look. Some posed a few nasty comments on several social media pages where the pictures and videos were posted. Aishwarya got trolled for her choice of clothes by some while others commented on her using 'too much botox'.

Aishwarya has been L'Oreal ambassador and a Cannes regular at the film festival for many years. She even posed with Hollywood actress Eva Longoria for the beauty brand.