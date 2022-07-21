New Delhi: Former Miss World and stunning actress Aishwarya Rai was recently spotted at Mumbai airport along with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She wore an all-black outfit with her hair all open. The power fam went on a holiday to New York a few days back.

AISHWARYA RAI MASSIVELY TROLLED

The actress is often trolled for her look again got haters talking about her latest appearance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan again found herself being slammed by netizens who commented on her look and also the way she was seen holding Aaradhya's hand at the airport. Take a look at some comments:

Ash donned a long black coat and Aaradhya looked cutesy in a black tracksuit with a backpack. Abhishek Bachchan looked cool in an athleisure outfit which seems perfect for comfortable air travel.

A few days back, Aishwarya Rai attended a doctors' conference in Mumbai. She looked ravishing in a white full-sleeves dress with bold red lipstick and hair open with a middle parting. However, her look didn't go down too well with trolls, who roasted her on social media and demanded a change of her stylist.

AISHWARYA RAI'S BIG PROJECTS

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I. Besides her, the film also stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.