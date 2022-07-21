NewsLifestylePeople
AISHWARYA RAI

Aishwarya Rai BRUTALLY trolled for her airport look, netizens speculate 'is she pregnant?'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled: A few days back, Aishwary attended a doctors' conference in Mumbai, looking ravishing in a white full-sleeves dress with bold red lipstick and hair open with a middle parting. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Aishwarya Rai BRUTALLY trolled for her airport look, netizens speculate 'is she pregnant?'

New Delhi: Former Miss World and stunning actress Aishwarya Rai was recently spotted at Mumbai airport along with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. She wore an all-black outfit with her hair all open. The power fam went on a holiday to New York a few days back.

AISHWARYA RAI MASSIVELY TROLLED

The actress is often trolled for her look again got haters talking about her latest appearance. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan again found herself being slammed by netizens who commented on her look and also the way she was seen holding Aaradhya's hand at the airport. Take a look at some comments: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

Ash donned a long black coat and Aaradhya looked cutesy in a black tracksuit with a backpack. Abhishek Bachchan looked cool in an athleisure outfit which seems perfect for comfortable air travel. 

A few days back, Aishwarya Rai attended a doctors' conference in Mumbai. She looked ravishing in a white full-sleeves dress with bold red lipstick and hair open with a middle parting. However, her look didn't go down too well with trolls, who roasted her on social media and demanded a change of her stylist. 

AISHWARYA RAI'S BIG PROJECTS

On the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I. Besides her, the film also stars Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

 

Aishwarya RaiAishwarya Rai Bachchanaishwarya rai trolledAishwarya Rai daughterAaradhya BachchanAbhishek BachchanAishwarya trolledaishwarya rai videoaishwarya rai photoAishwarya Rai pregnantaishwarya rai news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA Video
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?