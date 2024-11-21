Aishwarya Rai Celebrates Aaradhya Bachchan’s 13th Birthday Without Bachchan Family, Netizens Are Sure They Are Separated

Mumbai: Rumours have been swirling online after Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’d 13th birthday in a private gathering that seemingly did not include the rest of the Bachchan family. The absence of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan from the celebration sparked speculation among netizens about a potential rift or separation between Aishwarya and Abhishek.

The intimate celebration featured Aishwarya’s mom Brinda Rai, with Aishwarya sharing glimpses of the event on social media. Netizens were quick to notice the lack of any posts or mentions from other members of the Bachchan family, fueling rumours of trouble in paradise.

Aishwarya took to her Instagram and shared several photos from the celebration and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY 2 THE ETERNAL LOVE OF MY LIFE dearest Daddy-Ajjaa and my darling Aaradhya O MY HEART... MY SOUL...FOREVER AND BEYOND."

As Aishwarya dropped the post, fans hailed her as a strong woman and called Aaradya lucky to have a mother like her.

Neither Aishwarya nor Abhishek has addressed these speculations, and the Bachchan family is known for maintaining privacy regarding personal matters. However, fans are eagerly waiting for clarity, as the couple has often been regarded as one of Bollywood’s most iconic pairs.