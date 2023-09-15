trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662549
NewsLifestylePeople
AISHWARYA RAI'S LOOKALIKE

Aishwarya Rai's Doppelganger Pakistani Entrepreneur Kanwal Cheema's U-Turn After Viral Video, Says 'I Never Said I Don’t Like...' Watch

Aishwarya Rai's Doppelganger: This time, the internet found Kanwal Cheema - the famous Pakistani entrepreneur, who looks exactly like the stunning Bollywood actress.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 08:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Aishwarya Rai's Doppelganger Pakistani Entrepreneur Kanwal Cheema's U-Turn After Viral Video, Says 'I Never Said I Don’t Like...' Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is hailed as one of the most beautiful women around. Her light eyes, striking features and impressive personality coupled with a huge body of work to boast about have made her a renowned figure over many decades. And in the past few years, we have seen many of her lookalikes on various social media pages, right?

While some are influencers, digital content creators and others are simply models/actors. But this one doppelganer of Aishwarya Rai is a Pakistani Entrepreneur Kanwal Cheema. Recently, a video of hers went viral where she can be seen not really liking the question of being compared with the Bollywood beauty. 


After the video went viral, Kanwal Cheema has now clarified her stance over a tweet. She wrote: I never said I don’t like Aishwarya, in fact, I’m a fan! I just said I don’t like being compared with her. She is a highly accomplished lady and it’s not fair to her to compare her with anybody either. I would rather be the best version of myself than be a copy of someone else.

Do check out some of Kanwal's social media postings here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kanwal Cheema (@kanwalcheema19)

Aishwarya won the Miss World 1994 pageant and went on to star in movies, delivering several hits in her long and illustrious career. She got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007. The couple has a  daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' - the second part of the magnum opus by Mani Ratnam. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train