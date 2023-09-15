New Delhi: Bollywood actress and former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is hailed as one of the most beautiful women around. Her light eyes, striking features and impressive personality coupled with a huge body of work to boast about have made her a renowned figure over many decades. And in the past few years, we have seen many of her lookalikes on various social media pages, right?

While some are influencers, digital content creators and others are simply models/actors. But this one doppelganer of Aishwarya Rai is a Pakistani Entrepreneur Kanwal Cheema. Recently, a video of hers went viral where she can be seen not really liking the question of being compared with the Bollywood beauty.

After the video went viral, Kanwal Cheema has now clarified her stance over a tweet. She wrote: I never said I don’t like Aishwarya, in fact, I’m a fan! I just said I don’t like being compared with her. She is a highly accomplished lady and it’s not fair to her to compare her with anybody either. I would rather be the best version of myself than be a copy of someone else.

Aishwarya won the Miss World 1994 pageant and went on to star in movies, delivering several hits in her long and illustrious career. She got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan in April 2007. The couple has a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' - the second part of the magnum opus by Mani Ratnam.