Aishwarya Rai's FIRST Appearance Sans Hubby After Abhishek Bachchan Likes 'Grey Divorce' Post, See Pics From New York

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and together have a daughter named Aaradhya. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Aishwarya Rai's FIRST Appearance Sans Hubby After Abhishek Bachchan Likes 'Grey Divorce' Post, See Pics From New York Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former Miss World and perhaps one of the most beautiful woman around, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently in news after she was clicked with daughter Aaradhya at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The mother-daughter duo posed for the shutterbugs together but were seen missing from the Bachchan parivar photo-op at the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's latest photos from New York have surfaced online where she is sans hubby Abhishek. The stunner can be seen flaunting her smile as she meets her fan identified as Jerée Reyna. She posted the picture on Instagram and shared her excitement in meeting her idol Aishwarya twice. She wrote in the caption: Meeting your idol twice in one lifetime deserves a spot on the grid  swipe to see me at my most unhinged. Aish, thank you for always being so kind to me. You listened so intently as I told you about the impact you’ve had in my life. it was always my dream to thank you for it. I wish you all the happiness and joy in this world

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jerée Reyna (@jereereyna)

Jerée Reyna's bio says she is an actor. Looks like she happened to meet Ash at a restaurant where she works. 

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and together have a daughter named Aaradhya. 

After winding up the Ambani wedding celebrations, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan were clicked together at the Mumbai airport, jetting off in style.

