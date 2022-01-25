Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's FIRST PICS after announcing separation from husband Dhanush go viral!

New Delhi: Days after announcing separation from husband Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's first pictures have flooded the internet. The couple ended their 18 years long marriage and issued a joint statement breaking a million hearts.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth can be seen prepping up with her team as they work on a music video. The official handle of Bay Films posted the photos on Instagram which went viral on the internet. Take a look here:

In a shocking announcement, Aishwaryaa and Dhanush announced split on social media. "Eighteen years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. “Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love, D," Dhanush shared in a note on Twitter.

Megastar Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa tied the knot with Dhanush in 2004. The couple has two kids together - Yatra and Linga.

On the work front, Aishwaryaa has directed Tamil romantic-thriller '3' and black-comedy 'Vai Raja Vai' while Dhanush was recently seen in the Aanand L Rai's romantic-drama 'Atrangi Re' alongside Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.