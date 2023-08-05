trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2645188
Ajay Devgn Drops Special Birthday Wish For Wife Kajol, Check It Out

To celebrate Kajol's 49th birthday together, Ajay and daughter Nysa returned to Mumbai on Saturday morning and were spotted at the airport.

Last Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 08:58 PM IST|Source: ANI

Ajay Devgn Drops Special Birthday Wish For Wife Kajol, Check It Out Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It's actor Kajol's birthday today and her husband Ajay Devgn is making sure to make her feel most special on her special day.

To celebrate Kajol's 49th birthday together, Ajay and daughter Nysa returned to Mumbai on Saturday morning and were spotted at the airport. Kajol and Ajay are also parents to son Yug. Ajay Devgn also dropped a super cute wish for Kajol on social media.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

Taking to Instagram, Ajay dropped a quirky video. He and Kajol can be seen sitting on the stage for a media interview in the clip.

Ajay edited the clip. In the backdrop, one can hear a voiceover asking, which one of them is the better cook, better communicator and much more. It was wholesome to see that in all the questions, Ajay pointed to Kajol and credited her for all her good qualities. "Tareef karu kya teri... Happy Birthday @kajol," he captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, Kajol quipped, "You didn't have to lie about the cooking you know ...." In another comment, she dropped a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay has joined the star cast of Abhishek Kapoor's next big-screen action adventure. Not only Ajay but his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani are part of the yet-to-be-titled film. It will be out on February 9, 2024. Ajay also has Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller film in his kitty. Fans can also see him in 'Maidaan'.

On the other hand, Kajol recently came up with a web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma.

