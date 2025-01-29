Ajay Devgn Finally Addresses Singham Again Criticism, Promises A More Intense Comeback

Mumbai: Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again was one of the most anticipated films of 2024, marking the return of Bajirao Singham in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. However, unlike its predecessors, the film received mixed reactions from audiences. While the larger-than-life action sequences and ensemble cast were appreciated, many fans felt that the essence of Singham’s character was diluted in the narrative.

Now, Ajay Devgn has finally broken his silence on the criticisms surrounding Singham Again, assuring fans that their feedback has been noted and that the franchise will return with a stronger, more intense portrayal of Singham.

At the Zee Real Heroes Awards 2025, Ajay was asked about the response to Singham Again, particularly the audience’s complaint that Singham seemed overshadowed by the supporting cast. The actor admitted that he had heard similar feedback from many viewers and promised to ensure that future installments stay true to the original essence of the franchise.

“I think yeh reaction mujhe kaafi logon se aaya hai (I have received this reaction from a lot of people). Toh aage dhyaan rakhenge ki woh jo Singham ka feel tha—ghus ghus ke maarne ka—woh aage zaroor rahega (We will make sure that the essence of Singham, where he takes down villains in his signature style, will definitely be retained in the next film),” Ajay said.

Ajay also addressed the much-discussed box office clash between Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 during Diwali 2024. While both films had strong pre-release buzz, the clash affected their box office performance. Ajay revealed that the makers of both films tried to avoid the clash, but the Diwali release date was essential for Singham Again.

“We all tried to work around it, but ultimately, some films are made for Diwali, and Singham Again fit that festive slot. Unfortunately, such clashes happen, and we just have to focus on making a great film,” he explained.

Despite Singham Again’s mixed reception, the film is a crucial part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which also includes Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014), Simmba (2018), and Sooryavanshi (2021). With Ajay’s promise of a more action-packed return, fans can expect Singham to make a roaring comeback in the next installment.