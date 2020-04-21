हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn 'humbled' as Nagpur Police screens 'Tanhaji' at shelter home

Recently, Ajay Devgn took to social media to laud the selfless dedication and hard work of Mumbai Police who are going through a lot to ensure law and order amid lockdown.

Ajay Devgn &#039;humbled&#039; as Nagpur Police screens &#039;Tanhaji&#039; at shelter home
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Nagpur: Nagpur Police have started screening films by setting up open theatres at shelter homes for the homeless and daily wage labourers stranded in the city. The first film to be screened was Ajay Devgn's latest blockbuster "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior".

"Watching a film redirects the attention and it's an excellent way to decrease anxiety. Nagpur Police has set up an open theatre at the Shelter Homes. #NagpurPolice #alwaysthere4u @ajaydevgn," Nagpur City Police announced on their official Twitter handle.

Reacting to the tweet, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn expressed: "If I or my films can help in any way, it makes me happy. Great efforts by you sirs. Humbled. @NagpurPolice"

Recently, Ajay Devgn took to social media to laud the selfless dedication and hard work of Mumbai Police who are going through a lot to ensure law and order amid lockdown.

"Dear Mumbai Police, you are known as one of the BEST in the world. Your contribution to the COVID-19 pandemic is unparalleled. Singham will wear his Khakee and stand beside you whenever you ask. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice," the actor had tweeted.

 

Tags:
Ajay DevgnTanhajiNagpur policetanhaji: the unsung warriorshelter homes
Next
Story

After Rs 25 crore donation to PM-CARES Fund, Akshay Kumar offers financial assistance to Mumbai’s Gaiety-Galaxy theatre
Corona Meter
  • 18601Confirmed
  • 3252Discharged
  • 590Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M6S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day