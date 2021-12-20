हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nysa Devgn

Ajay Devgn-Kajol's daughter Nysa breaks the internet, looks super hot in red body-hugging dress, check out

Unlike other star kids, Nysa keeps herself away from the media glare and the showbiz world, however, that doesn't stop her from being a social media sensation. 

Ajay Devgn-Kajol&#039;s daughter Nysa breaks the internet, looks super hot in red body-hugging dress, check out
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Superstar Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the most-talked-about star kids around. Although her Instagram account is private and not open to all, she has several fan clubs dedicated to her already. 

Unlike other star kids, Nysa keeps herself away from the media glare and the showbiz world, however, that doesn't stop her from being a social media sensation. Nysa enjoys a huge fan base on social media.

A new set of Nysa’s stunning photos have surfaced online and they are breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

In the viral photo, Kajol's daughter looked sizzling hot in a red bodycon dress and is seen posing with her friends. As soon as the photo went viral, the internet could not help gushing over her beauty. A user commented, "Ravishing nysa full of stylish along with perfection cheers to uhh," another wrote, "Absolutely Beautiful".

Nysa Devgan is currently studying in Singapore. She did her schooling at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and is enrolled in the United College of Southeast Asia in Singapore. 

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married on February 24, 1999, and Nysa was born in 2003. In 2010, the couple welcomed their second child, son Yug Devgn. 

The couple was last seen on-screen together in 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' in 2020. 

 

 

