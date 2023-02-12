topStoriesenglish2572478
Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa Devgan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Party Hard Under One Roof, See Photos

B-Town's Gen Z assembled together and partied hard on Saturday night. Orhan Awatramani, the enigmatic BFF of most of Bollywood star kids was also in attendance and shared glimpses from the fun night. Take a look. 

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 03:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: When it comes to spending your weekend right, B-Town star kids know how to do it best. On Saturday night, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan, Shweta Tripathi's daughter Palak Tiwari and Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia's daughter Mahikaa Rampal created quite a buzz as they stepped out and partied under one roof. The Gen-Z stars were all dressed up for the party night and even posed for the cameras. 

Rumours say that Ibrahim and Nysa assisted filmmaker Karan Johar in his next directorial venture 'Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani', which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. They have been spotted partying together several times recently. Their photos from the Christmas outing were widely shared on social media. Palak, who was papped along with Ibrahim in a car in January last year, was also among the party attendees. 

Ibrahim was seen in a grey tee and black leather jacket. On the other hand, Nysa rocked in pink attire. Take a look at their party pics here: 

 

Speculations are high that both Ibrahim and Nysa will follow in their parents' footsteps and join the acting world anytime soon. However, there is no official confirmation of the same. On the other hand, Palak Tiwari gained popularity after she appeared alongside popular singer Harrdy Sandhu in his music video 'Bijlee Bijlee'. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. The film is scheduled for release on April 21, 2023.  

