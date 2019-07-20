Ajaz Khan sent to 14-day police custody for posting 'objectionable' videos on TikTok

New Delhi: Actor Ajaz Khan has been sent to police custody for 14 days by a Mumbai court on Saturday. The actor was arrested by the cybercrime branch for allegedly posting 'objectionable' videos on TikTok.

"Actor Ajaz Khan sent to judicial custody for 14 days. A case was registered against him for creating/uploading videos with objectionable content promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, & creating hatred among public at large, " ANI tweeted.

As per an IANS report, a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code's Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc.) and Section 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) along with Section 67 of the IT Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

A Mumbai Police spokesperson said that the Cyber Police had received complaints along with some videos which had gone viral on social media.

"It was found that Ajaz Khan has created/uploaded these videos with objectionable content mainly promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, etc. and create hatred among public at large," Police told IANS.

In 2018, the actor made headlines after he was arrested for possessing banned narcotic substance.

On the professional front, Ajaz rose to fame after featuring in reality show 'Bigg Boss'. He has also starred in films such as 'Allah Ke Banday', 'Singham Returns', 'Rakhta Charitra' and 'Buddah Hoga Terra Baap'.

(With inputs from agencies)