Sridevi

Ajith joins Boney Kapoor and Janhvi for Sridevi's prayer meet in Chennai

A prayer meet was organised in Sridevi's memory in Chennai, where her extended family stays. 

Ajith joins Boney Kapoor and Janhvi for Sridevi&#039;s prayer meet in Chennai
Images Courtesy (R): Instagram/@/janhvikapoor

New Delhi: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar visited filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his daughter Janhvi Kapoor at their Chennai residence on Wednesday to pay tribute to legendary actress Sridevi on her second death anniversary. Sridevi died on February 24 in 2018 in Dubai by accidentally drowning in her hotel bathtub. A prayer meet was organised in her memory in Chennai, where her extended family stays. 

Ajith, who shared a great rapport with the family, was the special guest at the prayer meet. Pictures and videos of him at Sridevi's home in Chennai's Mylapore area have taken over social media. He was spotted with Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's best friend Rakhi Punjabi.

Ajith and Sridevi co-starred together in the Tamil version of her hit film 'English Vinglish'. It saw Ajith in a cameo appearance. Years later, Boney Kapoor and Ajith collaborated for the Tamil remake of 'Pink', titled 'Nerkonda Paarvai'. As of now, the duo is working together for 'Valimai', headlined by Ajith and produced by Boney Kapoor.  

Meanwhile, Janhvi also took to Instagram to share a few pictures with the family members and gave a heartwarming caption for the post. "Wish you were here," she wrote. Janhvi looked pretty in a pink Indian outfit and gave a South Indian touch to her look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wish u were here

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhvi returned to Mumbai late night to resume her work projects.

Sridevi, Ajith, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, sridevi prayer meet
