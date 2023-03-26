topStoriesenglish2588016
AKANKSHA DUBEY

Akanksha Dubey, Popular Bhojpuri Actress, Found Dead In Varanasi Hotel; Suicide Suspected

The popular Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey passed away at the age of 25 allegedly by suicide in Banaras' Sarnath Hotel. She was very active on social media and had a huge fan base as well.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 01:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead at a hotel in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. She was born on October 21, 1997, in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur. The actress made her debut in the Bhojpuri industry with the movie 'Meri Jung Mera Faisla.' 

She was in Varanasi for the shooting of one of her upcoming projects. The police have informed her family of the incident.

On Valentines Day this year, the actress made her relationship with co-star Samar Singh social media official. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@akankshadubey_official)

The late actress received recognition for her acting in 'Mujhse Shaadi Korogi' and 'Saajan.'

Further details are awaited and police officials refused to comment on the incident.

