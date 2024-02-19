Akansha Ranjan Kapoor To Radhika Madan, Rising Stars Of Bollywood

New Delhi: In the realm of Bollywood, we have witnessed a lot of talent who are touted to be the rising stars of Bollywood. With their talent and potential, they have stood out with their performance and are considered as one of the most promising actors of the future. Let's have a look at some of the actors who outshone their projects and made a significant mark in the hearts of the audiences.



Akansha Ranjan Kapoor

With her compelling performances in projects like "Guilty", "Ray", and "Monica Oh My Darling", Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has proven herself as a versatile actor. Her stellar performance in "Guilty" resonated deeply with audiences, earning both acclaim and admiration. Anticipation surrounds her debut in the South Indian film industry with "MaayaOne", cementing her status as one of Bollywood's most promising talents.

Radhika Madan

Breaking free from the confines of television, Radhika Madan has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood. Her stellar performances in "Shiddat", "Angrezi Medium", and "Kacchey Limbu" have garnered widespread acclaim, defying stereotypes and winning hearts. As her upcoming film "Sanaa" garners acclaim at international film festivals, Radhika's star continues to ascend in the cinematic firmament.



Wamiqa Gabbi

From her humble beginnings with a cameo in "Jab We Met", Wamiqa Gabbi has journeyed to the forefront of Bollywood with her talent and grace. Through her memorable roles in "Khufiya", "Jubilee", and "Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley", she has captivated audiences with her performances and natural beauty. The anticipation for her upcoming collaboration with Atlee in VD 18 alongside Varun Dhawan speaks volumes about her promising future in the industry.

Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar has stirred hearts and minds with her powerful portrayal in Vinod Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail". As Shraddha Joshi, a UKPSC officer, opposite Vikrant Massey, her performance has garnered widespread acclaim, propelling her into the spotlight as one of Bollywood's rising stars. With her talent and dedication, Medha is poised to make a lasting impact on the silver screen.

Sobhita Dhulipala

Before transitioning to the world of web series, Sobhita Dhulipala showcased her talent in films, but it was her role in "Made in Heaven" that catapulted her to fame. Despite being relatively new in the industry, she possesses the acting prowess and depth of a seasoned performer. Her on-screen presence exudes charm and allure, breathing life into every character she portrays. Witnessing her versatility and tackling more challenging roles, she has solidified her status as one of Bollywood's rising stars.