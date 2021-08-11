Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha clocks 4 years, check out THIS amazing BTS video!

New Delhi: As Toilet: Ek Prem Katha completes its 4th anniversary today, the makers have released a BTS video from the sets of the film.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the socially relevant film was produced by Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia under the Friday Filmworks' banner. The Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer revolved around the sanitation conditions in India and the governmental campaigns to improve the situation of open defecation in rural areas.

Check out all that happened on the sets between Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, the director and the crew members of the film.

Sharing the BTS video on social media handle, the makers wrote, “Celebrating #4yearsOfToiletEkPremKatha with some really fun memories from our behind the scenes.

Shital Bhatia, of Friday FilmWorks shares his emotions and memories around the film on its 4th anniversary. A film that went on to become a huge hit at the box-office. It was not just a commercial success, but also applauded by the audience and critics for addressing such an important issue via his film. Says Shital Bhatia, the producer at Friday FilmWorks, "Time flies. It feels like the film released just yesterday, but it's been four years now and I feel blessed to have worked with a wonderful cast and crew of Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, who successfully delivered a film that resonated with the audiences and gave a strong social message. I hope the film continues to entertain and create impact in the years to come."

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha went on to become one the highest grossing films of Akshay Kumar's, worldwide, entering the 300 crore club. The film was upheld for its social relevance and a strong message delivered through the film. It continues to spread awareness around the importance of building toilets and eradication of open defecation especially in the rural parts of India.

The film was directed by Shree Narayan Singh and produced by Neeraj Pandey, Aruna Bhatia, Shital Bhatia, Prernaa Arora, Arjun N. Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar under their banners, Friday FilmWorks, Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, KriArj Entertainment, Plan C Studios and Cape of Good Films LLP and released on 11th August, 2017.