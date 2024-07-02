Akshay Kumar Did Not Take Fees For Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Due To THIS Reason

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failed to impress at the box office and to date the producers are suffering with the loss. It has been claimed that half of the crew members of the film haven't got their money paid and they are crying over their undue payments. Pooja Entertainment production owners Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani have gone out and spoken about the loss that they are facing after the failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Jackky Bhagnani in his latest statement revealed that Akshay Kumar has stepped in and made it clear to them that they can hold his fees until the other crew members do not get their dues paid.

Jackky in his statement said, "Akshay sir met me recently to discuss this matter. Upon learning about this situation, Akshay sir didn’t hesitate to step forward and show his support for the crew. He has insisted that his payments be placed on hold until every single crew member working on our projects receives their full and final payment. We are incredibly grateful for Akshay sir’s understanding and his willingness to stand with us during this time. The movie business hinges on strong relationships and that is the spirit we strive to foster in the industry".

Not only Akshay Kumar but even Tiger Shroff has been paid his fees for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It is reported that the actor too has expressed his support for the free members and wants the makers to clear all the dues of the entire crew members who have given their everything in making the film.

Pooja Entertainment holds around Rs 2.5 crore due payments on the entire crew members of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan reportedly.