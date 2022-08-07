NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who will soon be seen starring in the Anand L Rai directorial 'Raksha Bandhan', has been bonding well with his on-screen sisters. The actor has been travelling across the country with his co-stars to promote his upcoming family drama, which is all set to arrive in theatres on August 11. The film will face a Box Office clash with Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Namkeen from Indore

As per reports, Akshay, who has been regularly travelling to different cities and interacting with his fans as part of the promotions, has been buying special gifts for his on-screen sisters. The entire cast was recently in Dubai and Pune, and recently they landed in Pune for the film promotion. After completing the promotional event, Akshay along with his co-actors, visited a famous 56 shop area in ​​Indore, from where he he bought the city's special namkeen for his screen sisters.

Pearls from Hyderabad

After Indore, the team of 'Raksha Bandhan' reached Hyderabad, which is famously called the 'city of pearls'. According to reports, Akshay took his on-screen sisters to a famous MG Bazaar in Hyderabad and presented them with jewellery of precious pearls. Notably, despite his busy schedule, the actor did not forget to fulfil his husband's duties and also bought a set of pearls for his wife Twinkle.

Bandhani sarees

After Hyderabad, the 'Raksha Bandhan' team hold a promotional event in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The team urged the fans to watch the film in theatres. Later, the Khiladi actor visited the market in Ahmedabad and bought some 'Bandhani Sarees' and gifted them to his 'Raksha Bandhan' sisters.

'Raksha Bandhan' is directed by noted filmmaker Aanand L Rai. The cast includes Akshay Kumar, Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Smrithi Srikanth, Neeraj Sood and Seema Pahwa. Bhumi Pednekar plays the childhood love of Akshay in the film. To note, 'Raksha Bandhan' marks Akshay's second collaboration with Bhumi after their 2017 release 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha'.

Directed by Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, and Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

Apart from 'Raksha Bandhan', Akshay will also be seen in 'Ram Setu' with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha and 'Selfie' along with Emraan Hashmi.