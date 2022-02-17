हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar plays volleyball match with ITBP jawans

The official Twitter handle of ITBP also shared glimpses of the event on the micro-blogging site.

Dehradun: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday visited the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) Camp at Dehradun. Akshay played a volleyball match with the jawans of ITBP at Seemadwar, Dehradun and also interacted with their families and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya during his visit.

Sh Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP felicitated the actor. Sh Nilabh Kishore, IG N Frontier ITBP were also seen.

HC Arjun Kheriyal of ITBP sang 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay's 'Kesari' film on which the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya presented a special dance performance.

Akshay also thanked the ITBP personnel for their devotion to duty and safeguarding the motherland.

