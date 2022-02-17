Akshay Kumar plays volleyball match with ITBP jawans

Dehradun: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday visited the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) Camp at Dehradun. Akshay played a volleyball match with the jawans of ITBP at Seemadwar, Dehradun and also interacted with their families and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya during his visit.

Sh Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP felicitated the actor. Sh Nilabh Kishore, IG N Frontier ITBP were also seen.

HC Arjun Kheriyal of ITBP sang 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay's 'Kesari' film on which the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya presented a special dance performance.

'____ ______ ___ ___ _____...' Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Seemadwar, Dehradun presented a group performance. Filmstar Akshay Kumar palyed a volleyball match here with the ITBP personnel today. HC Arjun Kheriyal of ITBP sang the song during the performance. @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/pGseAtjBEv — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 17, 2022

The official Twitter handle of ITBP also shared glimpses of the event on the micro-blogging site.

Akshay also thanked the ITBP personnel for their devotion to duty and safeguarding the motherland.

