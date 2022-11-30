topStoriesenglish
ALAYA F

Alaya F glows in stylish top and grey pants as she gears up for ‘Freddy’- SEE PICS

Alaya F shared a string of pictures on her Instagram handle in which she wore a stylish top paired with uber-cool pants for the promotion of her upcoming film Freddy.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 05:49 PM IST

Trending Photos

New Delhi: All gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Freddy’, Alaya F is running a busy schedule promoting the film across the nation. Amid her chaotic schedule, the actress treated her fans with her stunning promotional look as she looked ravishing and glowing.  

While taking to her social media, Alaya shared a picture in which she wore a stylish top paired with uber-cool pants as she is all decked up for the promotion of Freddy. She wrote the caption, "Feeling a lil’ chaotic, but I don’t mind it‍‍️."  

See Alaya F's pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as soon as they saw the pictures and started showering their love and admiration for her in the comments section. “Beautiful smile alayaf,” wrote one user. “How could anyone look. So pretty,” added another user with heart and fire emojis.   

Alaya’s fans are eagerly excited to watch her in ‘Freddy’. Apart from this, she recently attended the Marrakech International Film Festival for the world premiere of her film ‘Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ directed by Anurag Kashyap. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes ‘U-Turn’ of Ektaa R Kapoor, ‘Freddy’ with Kartik Aaryan, 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat’ directed by Anurag Kashyap, 'Sri' with Rajkummar Rao and more unannounced projects. 

