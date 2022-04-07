हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alaya F

Alaya F stuns in ethnic wear, looks dreamy in ivory blue lehenga, check PIC

After marking a promising debut in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Alaya F is considered to be one of the most promising actors in Bollywood and has carved a space of her own.

Alaya F stuns in ethnic wear, looks dreamy in ivory blue lehenga, check PIC
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: A day doesn't go by when Bollywood star Alaya F has not stunned us by her artistic approach on social media. She is one of the most active and interactive celebrities out there. 

Recently Alaya F was seen donning an ivory dream lehenga by Anita Dongre which made her look elegant and chic. Aptly called the periwinkle dream lehenga, Alaya’s outfit has stunning motifs of the said flower embroidered in different shades of blue, from powder to azure.

Moreover, she accessorized her look by adding barely minimal statement earrings and bracelets to go with. With blush pink cheeks, nude lips, light eye makeup, curled eyelashes, and hair tied in a messy bun, the actress looks like a vision.

Have a look:

Alaya F

Apart from this, Alaya F is one of the most adored celebrities on social media. She often shares glimpses from her yoga and dance sessions. Not only is Alaya a great actress, but is also a great artist. She often shares her artwork with fans and buffs on social media. Her art includes DIY face painting and detailed doodling which often takes the internet by storm. 

After marking a promising debut in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', Alaya F is considered to be one of the most promising actors in Bollywood and has carved a space of her own.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes 'U-Turn' with Ekta Kapoor, 'Freddy' with Kartik Aryan and an untitled project with Anurag Kashyap.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alaya FAlaya F newsalaya f picsAlaya F hot picsAnita Dongre
Next
Story

Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh alleges he was 'manhandled, threatened' at South Delhi club, files FIR

Must Watch

PT7M30S

Sri Lanka Economic Crisis:People on the streets in Sri Lanka, the government in fun!