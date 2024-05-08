Alaya F Talks About Getting 'Urban Girl Roles,' Says 'I Wish People Would Break Their Assumptions'

New Delhi: Alaya F’s candour is as charming as her simplicity. The 26-year-old nods in agreement when asked how her potential remains untapped but says in mock resignation it's the perception of her as an urban girl that seems difficult to break out of.

“People usually come to me with really urban characters and I get that since I am an urban girl. But, I am pretty good at playing characters that are not urban. My primary focus while training to be an actor was to work on characters that were not like me. I wish people would break their assumptions and give me other parts. There are many times when am told to wear a kurta when I go meet this person or get spotted in traditional wear. But why should I come across as forced? An actor is not like the character they play, Hopefully, my future projects will take me into the zone”, she answers optimistically.

The actor who will be next seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth, says the challenge for actors like her is to get access to good scripts, which remain few and far between, as well as getting work.

“I love the fact that scripts and stories are being given a lot of importance, but the problem is that there aren't those many strong scripts and stories. The other thing is, everyone wants to be a part of those, so how do you get those for yourself? Once in a while one gets lucky as I have had with Srikanth, but for me, the challenge is to get those good stories. Sometimes you make choices which make people wonder about, but they should understand there are other factors also at play when you sign a film, even if the script does not seem as good.”

Alaya who debuted with Jawaanj Jaaneman in 2020 alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, had admitted that being the granddaughter of Kabir Bedi and daughter of Pooja Bedi, may have helped her initially but it been a tough road ahead.

“Soon after my debut in 2020, there was a worldwide pandemic, and it was a time when I realised how out of control everything was. I had to restructure and realign on how to manoeuvre this. It also prepared me for what the industry is really like, you have to constantly reinvent and readjust and replanning your life. Also after the fantastic experience on Jaawani Jaaneman, I was witness to the fact that not all film units were welcoming either. Not everyone has your best interests at heart. You have to fend for yourself,” she said.

The young actor reveals what saddens her is the gender disparities and inequalities in Bollywood, “I can figure out a hundred reasons as to why someone should be paid more, have a larger vanity, get a plush hotel than the rest and also have a say in how the film turns out, or even how you are spoken to over another, But, what is non-negotiable for me is respect. It’s basic, am not asking you to revere me, but on human levels show some regard. There are times when you are given an unearthly call time when you are well aware the other actor will come five hours later, it is just being considerate that you let us leave early or even inquire if we have eaten. It's there in these basic small things, that show a basic lack of respect or regard for another. I want that to change because it is very disappointing.”