ALAYA F

Alaya F's Quirky Response To Fan's 'Hot Collarbone' Query!

Recently, Alaya dropped a video on social media sharing with her fans a mid-week skincare motivation routine.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 01:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Alaya F's Quirky Response To Fan's 'Hot Collarbone' Query! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Alaya F is not just known for her stellar performances on screen but also for her refreshing authenticity off it. Recently, the actress shared a reel on her Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her depuffing and sculpting massage routine.  

To her video a fan commented saying, “What if people don’t have that hot collarbone?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Alaya replied with warmth and wit saying, “I’m adding one extra step for you! Step 12: Look in the mirror and tell yourself what a hottie you are!!”

This playful yet empowering response struck a chord, showcasing Alaya’s commitment to body positivity and inclusivity. Her confidence and encouragement remind us all to embrace our unique beauty and love ourselves unconditionally.

On the work front, Alaya F was seen this year in a biopic titled Srikanth, based on the life of  Srikanth Bolla - a visually-impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. The film stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular role and Alaya played Veera Swathi,,his love interest.

