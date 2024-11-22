Alaya F's Quirky Response To Fan's 'Hot Collarbone' Query!
Recently, Alaya dropped a video on social media sharing with her fans a mid-week skincare motivation routine.
New Delhi: Alaya F is not just known for her stellar performances on screen but also for her refreshing authenticity off it. Recently, the actress shared a reel on her Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her depuffing and sculpting massage routine.
To her video a fan commented saying, “What if people don’t have that hot collarbone?"
Alaya replied with warmth and wit saying, “I’m adding one extra step for you! Step 12: Look in the mirror and tell yourself what a hottie you are!!”
This playful yet empowering response struck a chord, showcasing Alaya’s commitment to body positivity and inclusivity. Her confidence and encouragement remind us all to embrace our unique beauty and love ourselves unconditionally.
On the work front, Alaya F was seen this year in a biopic titled Srikanth, based on the life of Srikanth Bolla - a visually-impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries. The film stars Rajkummar Rao in the titular role and Alaya played Veera Swathi,,his love interest.
