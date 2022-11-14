topStoriesenglish
Alesia Raut shares unseen picture with her late husband Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi

She posted the first picture that was taken of her with Siddhaanth. They both got married in 2017.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2022, 11:30 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Russian-born model and VJ Alesia Raut has posted an emotional message on social media remembering her late husband and TV actor, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who passed away on November 11 while working out in the gym.
New Delhi: Russian-born model and VJ Alesia Raut has posted an emotional message on social media remembering her late husband and TV actor, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, who passed away on November 11 while working out in the gym.

Alisia wrote: "I love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth_. 24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together. From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alesia Raut (@allylovesgym)

"You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now). You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you. Always craving for your attention.

"Your smile, love in your eyes for all, caring nature will be missed by me, Mark, Diza, by all."

She praised him for being a loving son, brother, father and friend.

Alesia continued: "Loving son, loving brother, loving father to your kids, loving husband, loving friend. I know you will be always guiding me as an angel. You are in a happy and peaceful place. Love you love you love you and will always do, as you showed me true meaning of love."

Many of Alesia's friends responded to her post. Diandra Soares of 'Bigg Boss 8' fame said: "The love that pours out of every word you've penned down Ally. So much love, strength, divinity ... his love will always guide you all. You've been one of the strongest most brave women I've ever come across. So much love & power to you, may his soul rest in eternal peace."

