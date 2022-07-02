Alexandra Daddario of 'Texas Chainsaw' fame marries boyfriend in New Orleans

NewsLifestylePeople
The two got married in New Orleans, and the bride did so in a silk-wool gown by Danielle Frankel that could not have been more perfect for the setting.

Los Angeles: Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario, who is known for her work in 'Baywatch' and 'Texas Chainsaw 3D', has tied the nuptial knot with her boyfriend Andrew Form, reports 'People'.

"I fell in love with Danielle Frankel's dresses," Alexandra told 'Vogue'. "I followed them on Instagram. They sent me a message, and we chatted, and when I went to their studio, I just felt beautiful in everything. I chose my dress because it felt like it belonged in New Orleans and was the right choice for the Louisiana heat."

'People' noted that the dress, called the Scarlet and retailing for $9,990, is pleated silk wool with lace appliques, spaghetti straps and a tulle train, making it light and breezy enough for the New Orleans weather.

It paired seamlessly with Form's Brunello Cucinelli pinstripe number, which Daddario, 36, called a "beautiful, not-too-serious" suit that he chose for the couple's big day.

Their wedding, which took place at New Orleans' iconic Preservation Hall before moving further into the heart of the French Quarter, was casual from the jump, Daddario said. "Laid-back" was the theme she was going for, as well as authentic to New Orleans.

"We loved the look of Preservation Hall -- it was so old, so historic, it lets its age and 'flaws' show," she told Vogue. "That's what makes it so beautiful. We wanted it to be about music, drinking, and authentic New Orleans."

'People' further states that New Orleans wasn't even the original plan. The actress wanted to get married in Italy so that she could "drink Italian wine for three days straight."

That all changed, though, when she landed a job that took her to New Orleans and reminded her of her friends' wedding in the same city. "We switched it to New Orleans," she said. "It's a city full of music and life," she said.

Daddario and Form, 53, met by chance during the pandemic, when they bumped into each other on the street in New York. They got engaged at the end of 2021, and Daddario shared her happiness on Instagram, writing, "The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion."

She added that Form took the "worst moments" of her life and made everything better.

 

