Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2765757
NewsLifestylePeople
ALF

ALF Actor Benji Gregory Found Dead In Car

Benji Gregory, best known for his role as Brian Tanner on the TV show ALF, died at the age of 46.

|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2024, 09:51 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ALF Actor Benji Gregory Found Dead In Car Pic Courtesy: TV Show Still

Washington: According to TMZ, Gregory was discovered dead in his car on June 13 at a Chase Bank parking lot in Peoria, Arizona.
Reports suggest he may have fallen asleep in his car while attempting to deposit checks the previous day.

His death is believed to be due to vehicular heatstroke, as temperatures in Arizona reached as high as 109 degrees Fahrenheit on June 12. His service dog, Hans, was also found dead in the vehicle.
The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office has stated that the exact cause of his death is still pending.
Rebecca Hertzberg-Pfaffinger, Gregory's older sister, shared with TMZ that Gregory struggled with depression, bipolar disorder, and a sleep disorder that often kept him awake for days.
Gregory gained fame for his role in ALF, where he portrayed Brian Tanner across 101 episodes from 1986 to 1990. The show revolved around the Tanner family's encounters with an alien named Gordon Shumway, referred to as ALF. Puppeteer Paul Fusco, along with Tom Patchett, co-created the series.
In 2018, Warner Bros. announced plans for an ALF reboot, but the project was later canceled in the same year after failing to find a platform. Recently, Shout! Factory obtained the rights to ALF and intends to develop new related content.
ALF is currently available for streaming on Peacock and Amazon Prime.
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will Muslims become 'majority' in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Muslim women entitled to alimony on divorce -SC
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal ‘kingpin’ in excise policy case!
DNA Video
DNA: Nitish Kumar offers to touch officer's feet
DNA Video
DNA: Record-Breaking Beginning For Amarnath Yatra
DNA Video
DNA: Violence disrupted by-polls in West Bengal
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Ground Report from Nuh!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Video album' of Modi-Putin's chemistry
DNA Video
DNA: LoP Rahul Gandhi's first visit to Rae Bareli
DNA Video
DNA: Hathras...Baba's biggest 'miracle'!