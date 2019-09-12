close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal to share screen space with Gal Gadot

The film, to be directed by Kenneth Branagh, is said to be a follow up to the hit "Murder on the Orient Express".

Ali Fazal to share screen space with Gal Gadot

Mumbai: Actor Ali Fazal has bagged a role alongside "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot in a film based on author Agatha Christie's "Death on The Nile".

After playing the titular lead in "Victoria & Abdul", Ali will now be seen in the on-screen modern-day adaptation of the novel.

It explores the investigation Hercule Poirot sets upon due to certain mysterious events that occur on a cruise ship on the Nile. A murder. As the investigation goes on and a handful of suspects come into question, several of the suspects also meet their demise, further deepening the mystery.

The film, to be directed by Kenneth Branagh, is said to be a follow up to the hit "Murder on the Orient Express".

Ali said: "I am part of this wonderful journey and I look forward to being a part of it. My mother and I have always been huge fans of Agatha Christie novels."

It goes on floors later this month in London and parts of Europe.

 

Tags:
Ali FazalGal GadotWonder WomanDeath On The NileAgatha Christie
Next
Story

Actress Asin posts family pics on Onam

Must Watch

PT3M9S

Morning Breaking: In setback for Pakistan, UN supports India