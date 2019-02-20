Ali Fazal's 'Milan Talkies' to be released on March 15

Mumbai: Unveiling the first look of film "Milan Talkies" here on Tuesday Ali Fazal announced that it will be released on March 15. Ali uploaded the film's first offical poster on Twitter.

"What really hit me was that this boy works at a projection room that is the hub of communication to the outside world in a small city like Allahabad and yet he is unable to communicate his love to girlfriend. It is a story revolving around them in the period when the single screen were making the big shift to the multiplex. It is an unconventional love story," he said in a statement.

Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed "Milan Talkies" also features actress Shraddha Srinath. Dhulia described it as a "beautiful desi romantic love story" set in Uttar Pradesh.

In the film, Ali will be seen playing a filmmaker from Allahabad, while Shraddha will portray his love interest.

"Ali and Shraddha have done a brilliant job. I am really looking forward to showing the film to the audience. I hope they will like it," Dhulia said.

For his role, Ali cut his weight by 10 kg. "It felt so good to know I could look both buff and lean if I put my heart to it. But I am a lean guy and I am most comfortable in this avatar. It takes a lot of focus and will to do it, especially the diet part," he had earlier said of his preparation for the film.

The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Reecha Sinha and Sikander Kher. Produced by Filmy Keeda Productions in association with Om Prakash Bhatt (Purple Bull Entertainment), its trailer will be out on Wednesday.